Football club looking to add more features and a coffee shop

Kilnamanagh AFC are looking to add more community features to their new clubhouse, including a coffee shop.

Work is almost complete on the club’s €500k state-of-the-art clubhouse on Treepark Road.

A fresh planning application was submitted on January 15 by the club seeking amendments to the previous approved application to “facilitate new coffee shop unit at ground floor and a school aged childcare unit at part of first floor level”.

According to the new floor plans submitted, the ground floor layout would be reconfigured to have the coffee unit operate out of a corner room in the club house alongside the changing rooms.

The first floor would be reconfigured and replace the previously proposed board room, visitor’s room/canteen and activity room with a smaller activity room and a shared school aged childcare/club activity area “that will be used during primary school term, with the area remaining for club activity use at all other times”.

The plant room and storage would also be moved upstairs to make way for the coffee unit below.

Kilnamangah AFC are still fundraising for the final touches on the project including fitting of plumbing and electrical services as well as drainage facilities for the pitch.

Third party observations for the change of use application can be submitted to the council’s planning portal until February 18, and a decision is due from the planning authority by March 11, 2026.