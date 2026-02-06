Rovers game in Tallaght cancelled tonight

Shamrock Rovers' game against Dundalk FC tonight has been postponed following a failed pitch inspection in Tallaght.

Stephen Bradley’s side were set to meet in the opening game of fixtures of the 2026 League of Ireland season the poor weather conditions has prevented the match from taking place.

The club had announced on Friday morning that a pitch inspection would be taking place later on that day due to heavy rainfall throughout the night.

As of yet there has been no date confirmed for the rescheduled fixture.