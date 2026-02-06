Search
Rovers game in Tallaght cancelled tonight
Shamrock Rovers' game against Dundalk FC tonight has been postponed following a failed pitch inspection in Tallaght.

Rovers game in Tallaght cancelled tonight

Maurice GarveyFebruary 6, 2026 11:50 am

Shamrock Rovers’ game against Dundalk FC tonight has been postponed following a failed pitch inspection in Tallaght.

Stephen Bradley’s side were set to meet in the opening game of fixtures of the 2026 League of Ireland season the poor weather conditions has prevented the match from taking place.

The club had announced on Friday morning that a pitch inspection would be taking place later on that day due to heavy rainfall throughout the night.

As of yet there has been no date confirmed for the rescheduled fixture.

Read More


Gardai issue appeal for help locating Clondalkin man (60)

Latest

UPDATED: Gerard Moroney (60) who was reported missing from Clondalkin, Dublin on Wednesday 4 February 2026, has been located safe and well....

Hard work pays off on and off the pitch for Lucan United

Sport

WATCH: LUCAN United have been named club of the year at the Active South Dublin Sports Awards with The Echo and South...

Ballyboden St Enda’s senior footballers proud to win Team of the Year Award

Sport

WATCH: BALLYBODEN St Enda’s senior footballers have been named Team of the Year at the Active South Dublin awards following their performance...

Hillary Nets claims Club Coach of the Year prize

Sport

WATCH: HILLARY Nets was named the Active South Dublin Coach of the Year in association with The Echo and South Dublin County...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST