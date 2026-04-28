‘Accessible’ Glenview Lodge ushers in a new golden age
Glenview Lodge in Tallaght was officially opened on Tuesday afternoon after an 18-month process that saw it brought back into use by Trustus and Cheeverstown.
The Glenview Lodge refurbishment was a collaborative project between South Dublin County Council, Pobal, HSE, Trustus Senior Care and Cheeverstown Community Support.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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