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‘Accessible’ Glenview Lodge ushers in a new golden age
Denis, Deirdre, Josie, Kay and Rose at the opening on Tuesday

‘Accessible’ Glenview Lodge ushers in a new golden age

James Roulston MooneyApril 28, 2026 9:21 am

Glenview Lodge in Tallaght was officially opened on Tuesday afternoon after an 18-month process that saw it brought back into use by Trustus and Cheeverstown.

The Glenview Lodge refurbishment was a collaborative project between South Dublin County Council, Pobal, HSE, Trustus Senior Care and Cheeverstown Community Support.

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