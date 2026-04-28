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‘Back to the 80s’ is a big hit
Robert, Dáire, Conor and Calam

‘Back to the 80s’ is a big hit

Ryan ButlerApril 28, 2026 8:55 am

“Without trying to be too cheesy or quote the show itself, everybody really had the ‘time of their lives’,” beams Catherine Griffin, director of Kilnamanagh-based Now and Then Production Company’s latest production of ‘Back to the 80s.’

This production ran from April 9 to 11 in the Kilnamanagh Family Recreation Centre across four performances.

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