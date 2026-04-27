Search
No plans to upgrade Monastery Road / Red Cow cycle way route

No plans to upgrade Monastery Road / Red Cow cycle way route

Echo StaffApril 27, 2026 1:37 pm

THERE are no proposals under the funded Cycle South Dublin programme to develop a new dedicated cycleway from Monastery Road to the Red Cow Interchange, according to South Dublin County Council.

Cllr Eoin Ó Broin (SocDems) asked the council if there are any plans to improve the cycle route from Monastery Road to the Red Cow roundabout as “the current route does not conform to shared pedestrian and cycling width standards in places.”

SDCC replied that the existing cycleway on Monastery Road connects to the Naas Road at the M50 via a shared walking and cycling facilities through the Red Cow Interchange and the Luas Park and Ride.

“From there, cyclists can continue across the M50 onto the established cycle tracks serving Inchicore and the city centre.

These links were provided as part of the M50 Upgrade Project in 2008 and were designed to standards applicable at that time.

The walking and cycling infrastructure along Monastery Road and across the ‘bow’ bridge across the N7 was upgraded as part of the Monastery Road Walking and Cycling Improvement Scheme that was completed in 2021.

There are currently no proposals under the funded Cycle South Dublin programme to develop a new dedicated cycleway from Monastery Road to the city-bound side of the Red Cow Interchange.

The Cycle South Dublin programme does include proposed links through public parklands adjacent to the M50.

These will provide strategic cycling connections between Firhouse, Tymon Park, Ballymount Park, and Knockmitten Park, extending onwards to the Grand Canal.”

Read More


Push for a full-sized all-weather pitch and track for Corkagh Park

Clondalkin

A request has been made to install a new full-size all-weather pitch in Corkagh Park, on the back of ‘huge demand’ from...

Lucan Village Green and Demesne to have official handover this week

Lucan

WATCH: The handover for Lucan’s new look Village Green and Demesne is set to take place this week after a 20-month project,...

Masterclass ‘buzz’ brings awards and joy to local choir

Clondalkin

“I’m sure we’re all still buzzing from last night’s masterclass with Charlotte,” beams Ruth Grogan of North Clondalkin Community Choir. The choir...

Battle to block bungalow build

Tallaght

Residents of a Tallaght estate have started a petition against a new development being built on a green space in the area,...

Sodexo form partnership with acclaimed chef Anna

Business

Sodexo UK and Ireland has announced a new culinary partnership with acclaimed chef, restaurateur and television personality Anna Haugh, as it continues...

Over 6,000 on the waiting list for housing with almost 4,000 on HAP

News

More than 6,000 people are currently on a waiting list to receive housing across Tallaght, Clondalkin and other parts of South Dublin,...

Woman (80s) dies after collision in car park in Knocklyon

Latest

A WOMAN in her 80s tragically died following a fatal road traffic collision in Knocklyon on Sunday morning. The single car collision...
blanchardstown courthouse

Accused rammed woman off road

Courts

A WOMAN who withdrew €2,000 in cash from a bank in Clon-dalkin was allegedly followed and rammed off the road a court...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST