No plans to upgrade Monastery Road / Red Cow cycle way route

THERE are no proposals under the funded Cycle South Dublin programme to develop a new dedicated cycleway from Monastery Road to the Red Cow Interchange, according to South Dublin County Council.

Cllr Eoin Ó Broin (SocDems) asked the council if there are any plans to improve the cycle route from Monastery Road to the Red Cow roundabout as “the current route does not conform to shared pedestrian and cycling width standards in places.”

SDCC replied that the existing cycleway on Monastery Road connects to the Naas Road at the M50 via a shared walking and cycling facilities through the Red Cow Interchange and the Luas Park and Ride.

“From there, cyclists can continue across the M50 onto the established cycle tracks serving Inchicore and the city centre.

These links were provided as part of the M50 Upgrade Project in 2008 and were designed to standards applicable at that time.

The walking and cycling infrastructure along Monastery Road and across the ‘bow’ bridge across the N7 was upgraded as part of the Monastery Road Walking and Cycling Improvement Scheme that was completed in 2021.

There are currently no proposals under the funded Cycle South Dublin programme to develop a new dedicated cycleway from Monastery Road to the city-bound side of the Red Cow Interchange.

The Cycle South Dublin programme does include proposed links through public parklands adjacent to the M50.

These will provide strategic cycling connections between Firhouse, Tymon Park, Ballymount Park, and Knockmitten Park, extending onwards to the Grand Canal.”