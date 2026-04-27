Data developer CyrusOne seeking extension to planning

DATA centre developer and operator CyrusOne has applied to South Dublin County Council for an extension to a permitted planning application.

CyrusOne Irish Datacentres Holdings Ltd submitted an application for an extension of permission for data centre works at their site in Grange Castle South Business Park, Baldonnel.

The application contains proposals for the demolition of the two-storey dwelling of Weston House, a single-storey dwelling and outbuildings/stables of Weston Lodge, and the single-storey dwelling and converted garage of Kent Cottage.

Plans contain retention of sprinkler tank and pump house to the south-west of Building A Data Centre to replace 4 sprinkler tanks.

Retention of 40kW(p) PV panels on the roof of Building A Data Centre. Retention of revised size of northern attenuation pond and loss of permitted landscaping to its south. Retention of ramped access to rear of temporary substation permitted.

Retention of revised flue arrangement for Building A Data Centre from 2 associated flues per generator to 1 associated flue per generator (16 in total) and grouped into 8 towers of two flues each (each 20m high).

Plans also contain retention of revised position of security fence to north, west and south of Building A Data Centre, and retention and modifications of landscape berm along Baldonnel Road and to east of Weston House.

Development will consist of new works with a number of modifications including that of a permitted vehicular entrance to the data centre to include a new single storey guard house and two internal entrance gates.

A decision on the application is due by May 26, 2026.