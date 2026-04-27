Push for a full-sized all-weather pitch and track for Corkagh Park

A request has been made to install a new full-size all-weather pitch in Corkagh Park, on the back of ‘huge demand’ from clubs in the local area.

Corkagh Park may become the new home of a full-size all-weather pitch, as well as a running track, owned and controlled by the local authority for the use of the public.

The council noted that opportunities for new public pitches in the west of the county are currently being evaluated, but no preference has been identified for a location.

Councillor Will Carey made the case for Corkagh Park to be the home of a new pitch and running track in Clondalkin, and noted the potential use of these facilities.

Cllr Carey said: “An all-weather pitch that is used quite extensively – it means that you have more than one game, you probably have several games per day being used on them.

“A running track would be a huge asset to the Clondalkin area for those who just want to engage in athletics.”

There is a council-approved and funded Artificial Grass Pitch Programme currently underway – pitches in Airlie Park in Lucan and Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght have been delivered through this programme.

Three other locations under the programme are in the west and east of the county and within the new Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) area at Clonburris.

The pitches associated with the Clonburris SDZ are currently at the detailed design stage.

Cllr Carey stated that the resource is “badly needed” in the Clondalkin area and would benefit the youth greatly.

“I think it is badly needed, there’s quite a lot of youth and activity. Smaller football clubs within the Clondalkin area, who could benefit from this.

“My vision would be not just for a soccer pitch, but for a full-size GAA pitch with a full running track around it – similar to what’s down in Ringsend.”

Once the current programme is complete, the evaluation of further potential sites across the rest of South Dublin will progress, according to the council.

Site selection will be determined by a number of factors including availability, suitability and other feasibility assessments in line with the Sports Pitch Strategy and other considerations.

If Corkagh is considered, the viability of a running track would be considered, with the potential for two separate locations to deliver these facilities, which is noted to be down to size.

However, if the proposals could be coupled together, then they will be looked at, according to SDCC Senior Executive Parks and Landscape Officer Damien Wildes.

Mr Wildes said: “We are open to considerations; we are looking at further locations.

“But, I suppose, at the moment, the focus is really on getting this batch delivered and then further locations can be considered.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.