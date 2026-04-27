Lucan Village Green and Demesne to have official handover this week

WATCH:

The handover for Lucan’s new look Village Green and Demesne is set to take place this week after a 20-month project, but more work on the Promenade is needed.

The project has been making progress, according to the local council’s Chief Executive, and a date has been set for the handover of the Village Green and Demesne – the week ending Friday, April 24.

However, the project had experienced further delays recently arising from severe weather, which increased water levels, and delays in the delivery of metalwork items for the bandstand.

Outstanding works at the two sites include completion of landscaping and installation of the bandstand, and seating at the Demesne entrance.

South Dublin County Council Chief Executive Colm Ward stated: “In terms of Lucan village, we expect all the substantial work on the Village Green to be completed later this month.

“There’s a timeline there – week ending April 24, for those significant works to be completed.

“There’s some additional items that will be outstanding and, obviously, the Promenade is outside of that date, but a significant milestone in terms of moving on with that project and getting it handed over.”

The Weir Promenade is awaiting the creation of a revised programme and contractor resourcing before the final aspects of the works there can be completed.

The main outstanding construction element is the steps adjacent to Lucan Bridge where works have commenced, according to a recent report from the local authority’s Chief Executive.

Prolonged delays on the project have led to frustration from the Lucan public, as the works were intended to be completed in September 2025 initially.

The council previously noted that they feel the contractor has “somewhat underperformed” in their delivery of the enhancement scheme’s plans.

Lucan has faced huge disruption over the duration of the construction in the village and frustration grew amongst the community as they dragged on.

Councillors raised concerns at a March Lucan/Palmerstown/North Clondalkin area committee meeting about the aesthetic of the Village Green, which they hoped would be greener.

Contractor Bretland Construction Ltd assigned additional supervisory staff to the project in March as they prepared to finish the overdue assignment.

This batch of additional staff was also brought in to prepare for the handover process, of which the Village Green and Demesne will benefit from soon.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.