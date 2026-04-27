Masterclass ‘buzz’ brings awards and joy to local choir

Musical Director Noel Collins (centre right), with soprano Charlotte O’Hare (centre), and Shane Moynihan, TD (centre left), with the award winners

“I’m sure we’re all still buzzing from last night’s masterclass with Charlotte,” beams Ruth Grogan of North Clondalkin Community Choir.

The choir had the pleasure of welcoming soprano Charlotte O’Hare back for another masterclass on March 23 in St Mary’s JNS in Rowlagh, Clondalkin.