Search
Masterclass ‘buzz’ brings awards and joy to local choir
Musical Director Noel Collins (centre right), with soprano Charlotte O’Hare (centre), and Shane Moynihan, TD (centre left), with the award winners

Masterclass ‘buzz’ brings awards and joy to local choir

Ryan ButlerApril 27, 2026 10:20 am

“I’m sure we’re all still buzzing from last night’s masterclass with Charlotte,” beams Ruth Grogan of North Clondalkin Community Choir.

The choir had the pleasure of welcoming soprano Charlotte O’Hare back for another masterclass on March 23 in St Mary’s JNS in Rowlagh, Clondalkin.

Read More


Data developer CyrusOne seeking extension to planning

Property

DATA centre developer and operator CyrusOne has applied to South Dublin County Council for an extension to a permitted planning application.CyrusOne Irish...

Push for a full-sized all-weather pitch and track for Corkagh Park

Clondalkin

A request has been made to install a new full-size all-weather pitch in Corkagh Park, on the back of ‘huge demand’ from...

Lucan Village Green and Demesne to have official handover this week

Lucan

WATCH: For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local...

Labre Park’s regeneration plan suffers shocking setback

Ballyfermot

The Labre Park regeneration in Ballyfermot has suffered a “shocking” setback after the council stated that the project has split, with 12...

Battle to block bungalow build

Tallaght

Residents of a Tallaght estate have started a petition against a new development being built on a green space in the area,...

Sodexo form partnership with acclaimed chef Anna

Business

Sodexo UK and Ireland has announced a new culinary partnership with acclaimed chef, restaurateur and television personality Anna Haugh, as it continues...

Over 6,000 on the waiting list for housing with almost 4,000 on HAP

News

More than 6,000 people are currently on a waiting list to receive housing across Tallaght, Clondalkin and other parts of South Dublin,...

Woman (80s) dies after collision in car park in Knocklyon

Latest

A WOMAN in her 80s tragically died following a fatal road traffic collision in Knocklyon on Sunday morning.The single car collision occurred...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST