Masterclass ‘buzz’ brings awards and joy to local choir
“I’m sure we’re all still buzzing from last night’s masterclass with Charlotte,” beams Ruth Grogan of North Clondalkin Community Choir.
The choir had the pleasure of welcoming soprano Charlotte O’Hare back for another masterclass on March 23 in St Mary’s JNS in Rowlagh, Clondalkin.
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AUTHORRyan Butler
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