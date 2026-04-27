Labre Park’s regeneration plan suffers shocking setback

The Labre Park regeneration in Ballyfermot has suffered a “shocking” setback after the council stated that the project has split, with 12 new builds postponed.

The redevelopment of Labre Park has hit another bump in the road as a new flooding and drainage report has led to the project breaking in two – with the refurbishment and energy retrofit of 19 existing homes still moving along but 12 new builds held back and a new completion date of 2030.

The works at Labre Park were put on hold several years ago due to the findings of a previous flooding report.

The refurbishment and retrofit aspect of the project is expected to move ahead on its own with a 2028 completion date as the council look for a way to move forward with the planned new homes at the location.

Councillor Daithí Doolan noted his disappointment at the latest news and told of the long wait for better facilities that Labre Park residents have continued to endure, spanning back to the 90s.

Cllr Doolan told The Echo: “I was talking to the residents in Labre Park on Friday and, as one woman put it, five generations and they’re still waiting for decent housing.

“It is unacceptable that we can build blocks of apartments, blocks of offices, and we cannot develop a couple of dozen homes for a community in Ballyfermot.

“I have to say, what it smacks of is discrimination against travelers by agencies like Dublin City Council.

“It’s unfortunate to say that, but that is the only deduction I can make.”

The Ballyfermot councillor called for a meeting with members of the council to find a solution for those affected by this setback.

He noted that the residents of the area play a “very positive” role in the local community, with kids in school, participation in local services like Familibase, and he called for an end to “excuses.”

Councillor Vincent Jackson stated that there have been “loads of empty promises” on the regeneration over the years and felt that it was time the Labre Park locals got what they have been wishing for.

Councillor Hazel De Nortúin noted her belief that Dublin City Council were being “disingenuous” with words on the project’s latest road block.

Cllr De Nortúin said: “I’m not accepting what Dublin City Council is putting forward. I think they’re very disingenuous with their language because when they’re saying DCC is still going ahead with the retrofit, that was never the original plan.

“It’s another kick to go out for the Kylemore masterplan and to say that you’re going to be building 5,000 units across the road and you can’t build an additional 12 houses.

“And also as well, it’s a shocking condemnation to the housing team that they have evicted tenants off that site on the grounds of regeneration.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.