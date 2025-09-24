Search
Tallaght District Court

Accused was ‘unsteady on his feet’ and began abusing gardai

Maurice GarveySeptember 24, 2025 12:00 pm

A MAN who caused a disturbance at the Emergency Department (ED) in Tallaght Hospital was instructed to pay €200 to charity at Tallaght District Court.

Taieb Trabelsi (46), with an address of Ballynakelly Mews, Newcastle, appeared before court charged with engaging in threatening behaviour and being intoxicated in a public place during an incident on July 10, 2024.

Garda Eoin Holland told the court that while on patrol on the date in question, they received a report of a male causing a disturbance at Tallaght Hospital.

On arrival, gardai observed the defendant was “unsteady on his feet” and there was a smell of alcohol on his breath.

The accused started abusing gardai at the scene and was arrested and conveyed to Tallaght Garda Station.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Donovan said his client was taking anti-depressants at the time and had lost his job with no employment since.

The section 6 public order charge was withdrawn the court heard.

Judge Patricia McNamara noted the withdrawal of the section 6 charge and that all that can be done is a fine.

Given the seriousness of the incident at the ED, Judge McNamara discharged a probation offender’s act for a period of 12 months of the defendant’s own bond of €150.

Taking into account the guilty plea by the defendant and that he has no previous conviction and has not come to garda attention since, Mr Trabelsi was instructed to pay a charitable donation of €200 to Tallaght Children’s Hospital on or before October 17.

Funded by the Local Courts Scheme

