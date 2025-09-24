Councillor resigns from her role

Fianna Fáil’s Jacqueline Sheehy resigned her role as a councillor for South Dublin.

Ms Sheehy was co-opted to the council and the North Clondalkin, Palmerstown and Lucan area committee in December 2024, filling the vacancy left by Shane Moynihan after his election to Dáil Eireann as a TD for Dublin Mid-West.

With the addition of MS Sheehy, and Cllr Helen Farrell to replace TD Paul Gogarty, South Dublin County Council became the first council in the history of the State to have majority female membership, with 21 women out of a total of 40 councillors.

Ms Sheehy currently works as a community drugs education and intervention worker at Tallaght Drugs & Alcohol Task Force.

She stepped down as a councillor as of September 1.

In a brief statement to The Echo, she said that she was very grateful to Shane Moynihan for the opportunity and for co-opting her to the council.

“My reasons for stepping down as a councillor are for personal and physical health reasons. It is with great regret that I made that decision, but I promise to stay connected with my community in many ways, shapes or forms,” she said.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme