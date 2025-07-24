Acko releases single ‘Never Be So Young’

“THE simple message of it is, you never know what’s around the corner and we’ll never be as young as we are now, so let’s get on with it, whatever “it” may be.”

This is what Tallaght-born singer-songwriter Acko Atkinson has to say regarding his latest single, ‘Never Be So Young’.

“Never Be So Young” is the sixth of twelve songs Acko will release in 2025.

The original plan was to release a new single each month; however, Acko recently had to cope with the passing of a close friend, Joe Rodgers, which is why he did not release a song in June.

He will be releasing two songs in July; this song was going to be featured on the album Acko is releasing next year, but after Joe’s passing, he found himself “thinking a lot about it and decided it would be a nice tribute to him.”

The B-side is a remix of a song from Acko’s first album, ‘How Quietly You Leave’, done by himself and Joe Kingman, who was the singer in ‘We Free Kings’.

These songs feature Acko on vocals, guitar, and programming; Iain King on guitar; Noel Quaid on bass; and Miriam Ingram on vocals.

They were written, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Acko at DV Audio in Wexford.

‘Never Be So Young’ is available from Bandcamp and the usual streaming platforms now.

For more details, please contact Acko at stdominics@outlook.ie.