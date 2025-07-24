Search
Adamstown pupil brings home Eureka gold with animal project
Amelia Lupascu with her entry

Alessia MicalizziJuly 24, 2025 12:24 pm

A student from Adamstown Community College topped an international science competition with a project about the animals’ perception of the world.

Amelia Lupascu (16) was one of three talented teenagers from the wider Dublin area winning a prize in Eurekas 2025, a UK and Ireland contest run by the Institute of Physics.

