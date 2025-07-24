Adamstown pupil brings home Eureka gold with animal project
A student from Adamstown Community College topped an international science competition with a project about the animals’ perception of the world.
Amelia Lupascu (16) was one of three talented teenagers from the wider Dublin area winning a prize in Eurekas 2025, a UK and Ireland contest run by the Institute of Physics.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Bursary scheme supports local athletes with awards of €65kNews
South Dublin County Council (SDCC) hosted a unique event for Local Authorities this week to celebrate the recipients of its Emerging Talent...
Call for more Park Rangers to monitor amenities of the areasLucan
There are no plans to increase the number of Park Rangers in the Lucan area, despite two new parks opening and a...
‘Dry side’ of Lucan Leisure Centre now completed – handover to take place shortlyLucan
Work has now been completed on the ‘dry side’ of the long-awaited Lucan Leisure Centre, though no official opening date has been...
Lucan House and Demesne bold and inclusive Masterplan publishedLucan
South Dublin County Council has published the Lucan House and Demesne Masterplan, outlining a bold and inclusive vision to transform this historic...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.