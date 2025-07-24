Search
Bursary scheme supports local athletes with awards of €65k
Mayor of SDCC Cllr Pamela Kearns and Thos McDermott (Head of Active South Dublin) with all the athletes attending the Emerging Talent Bursary Awards. The list of Bursary recipients were – Kate O’Connell (Athletics), Saoirse Fitzgerald (Athletics), Jack Kelly (Athletics), Sean O’Donnell (Athletics), Adam Olaniyan (Boxing), Carly Hayes (BMX), Calvin Mc Cann (Karate), Asha Reen (Karate), Zoe McDermott (Karate), Cillian McArdle (Kickboxing), Josh Riddell (Kickboxing), Amy Wade (Kickboxing), Cora McNaughton (Sailing), Ryan Doyle (Taekwondo), Aimee Carr (Triathlon), Jack Kearney (Weightlifting).

Bursary scheme supports local athletes with awards of €65k

South Dublin County Council (SDCC) hosted a unique event for Local Authorities this week to celebrate the recipients of its Emerging Talent Bursary, awarding funding to 16 local athletes from across the county.

Aged between 14 and 20, the awardees have all achieved significant success at both national and international levels.

