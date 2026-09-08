Acoustic music nights return to Brady’s Bar

“BRADY’S is pretty much a unique space in Dublin’s singer/songwriter scene,” explains Dry Dog (real name Vin Allen).

‘Brady’s Sessions’, organised by Terenure singer-songwriter Keith McLoughlin, are back and will be performing every second Monday at 8:30pm in Brady’s Bar, Terenure.

Each gig will contain four acts, with each act being provided with the “best part of 30 minutes” to present their songs in an acoustic unplugged set.

The absence of a PA and any other amplification adds to the intimate atmosphere, allowing the performers to communicate directly with the listeners. “Long may it continue,” adds Vin.

Artists will be enjoying a renovated Brady’s Bar, with a new floor, painting and varnish.

The first night will see Orla Monelle, Al Baker, Ciara Dalton, and PRLND take to the stage, followed by The Telling, David Punch, Nadia Desree, and Sean Coady the fortnight after.

Anyone who is willing to perform at a future session is encouraged to visit the

‘Brady’s Sessions’ Facebook page.

‘Brady’s Sessions’ will be performing every second Monday in Brady’s Bar from 8:30pm between September 7 and November 16.

Donations to the acts on the night are appreciated.

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