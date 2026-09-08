Tallaght musician Berko premieres debut solo music video

“I’ve always had a huge interest in music and film,” explains James ‘Berko’ Berkeley, former lead singer of Tallaght band Showroom.

The singer-songwriter continues the launch of his solo career with the official music video for his debut solo single ‘Getaway’, premiering exclusively on Eiretainment.com, Ireland’s home for original entertainment.

Following the release of the acclaimed single, the cinematic music video brings Getaway to life, capturing the song’s themes of escapism, freedom and letting go through striking visuals that reflect its atmospheric sound.

In the aftermath of his departure from Showroom, Berko has forged a fresh identity as a solo artist, blending soulful vocals with contemporary production, textured guitars and soaring melodies.

The track was co-written with David Duggan of Future Fears and features long-time collaborator Dehna Bennett on guitar and acclaimed session musician Phil Maher on bass.

Production comes from Ray Traynor, whose credits include The Script, Aslan and OneRepublic.

The exclusive premiere on eiretainment.com gives viewers the first opportunity to experience Berko’s visual debut, with Getaway now streaming free across Ireland and the UK.

David Duggan also takes the role of writer, producer, cameraman and editor of

‘Getaway’. The music video stars Klara McDonnell, Brew Mbirika, Breno Cummins, and Berko.

Berko recalls co-directing the video with David, remarking that he wanted to do something that was “like a short film that told a story and matched the pace of the song”.

When producing and promoting the video, Eiretainment came onto his radar; they discussed plans, and now ‘Getaway’ is to be the first music video to premiere on their platform, as it is focused on Irish exclusive films and content.

Berko has described working on the video as an “absolute labour of love”, as it was great to work with people he has known for years, including Breno Cummins.

Challenges of production have included logistics and making sure the cast and crew are all available and free at the same time.

Coming up in 2026, Berko has further plans for more short films for every single from his debut solo album ‘Welcome to the Aftershow’.

He would like to thank the team at eiretainment.ie, Mick and Simon, Dave Duggan, and the whole cast and crew who have worked on the video.

‘Getaway’ is currently available to view on Eiretainment.

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