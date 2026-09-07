Search
Citywest school about to embark on Phase 2 of its building project
The new building and (inset): An artist’s impression of Coláiste Pobail Fóla

Citywest school about to embark on Phase 2 of its building project

James Roulston MooneySeptember 7, 2026 10:40 am

CITYWEST school Coláiste Pobail Fóla’s new build that is set to cater for up to 1,000 students has entered Phase 2, with construction of this part to take until January 2028.

The Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board confirmed that the next phase of the school’s permanent home off Fortunestown Lane is underway, one that when fully completed will see the school have capacity for up to 1,000 students.

Read More


Children facing lengthy hospital stays going back to school can look very different

News

CHILDREN’S Health Ireland has highlighted the great work that occurs in hospitals around Dublin that many members of the public are oblivious...

Helping people realise problems of addiction

Tallaght

TALLAGHT Drug and Alcohol Task Force launched the Recovery Month activities this year on Tuesday morning, with a range of events planned...

Lucan Promenade now open to the public despite setbacks

Lucan

THE LUCAN Weir Promenade, part of the wider Lucan Village Enhancement Scheme, was opened to the public this week following a series...

Ballyfermot soft drinks giant Britvic exceeding expectations

Business

CARLSBERG commended the “commercial and financial momentum” of Britvic, with Irish offices in Ballyfermot, despite half-year estimate misses.Britvic Ltd was purchased by...

Frank Keane garage plans face further questions from council

Property

SDCC has requested additional information regarding an application for planning permission that was submitted by Ventside Unlimited Company, which operates as part...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST