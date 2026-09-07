Citywest school about to embark on Phase 2 of its building project

CITYWEST school Coláiste Pobail Fóla’s new build that is set to cater for up to 1,000 students has entered Phase 2, with construction of this part to take until January 2028.

The Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board confirmed that the next phase of the school’s permanent home off Fortunestown Lane is underway, one that when fully completed will see the school have capacity for up to 1,000 students.