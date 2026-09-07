Ballyfermot soft drinks giant Britvic exceeding expectations

CARLSBERG commended the “commercial and financial momentum” of Britvic, with Irish offices in Ballyfermot, despite half-year estimate misses.

Britvic Ltd was purchased by the Danish beer maker last year to add soft drinks to their repertoire, and forecasted stronger year-end estimates, despite not hitting their goals set for the halfway point of 2026.

The group noted that the integration of Britvic is moving faster than initially scheduled and an operating profit growth of four to six per cent from the 2025 figures has been forecasted, up from the wider net of two to six per cent.

In the half-year financial statement, the Britvic owners stated: “The commercial and financial momentum of Britvic remains strong. Synergy delivery progressed successfully and ahead of plan, thanks to disciplined and relentless execution by the local teams.

“Consequently, we expect to deliver approximately 50% of the total GBP 110m synergies in 2026, compared to the previous expectation of 30-40%.

“As a result, we will have delivered approximately 80% of synergies by the end of 2026.”

Britvic Ireland, located in Kylemore Park West, is self- described as Britvic Ireland is “a dynamic soft drinks company” and that is home to some of Ireland’s most iconic and popular soft drink brands.

Brands sold in Irish stores under the Britvic Ireland umbrella include 7Up, Ballygowan, Club, Cidona, Lipton, MiWadi, Pepsi, Robinson’s, TK and more.

Carlsberg continued: “We are narrowing our earnings guidance range for 2026 towards the upper end thanks to the solid performance in H1, the expected higher synergy delivery in Britvic in 2026, continued disciplined cost focus and performance management, and good visibility into the important summer months, all of which more than offset the soft Chinese market.”

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