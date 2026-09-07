Lucan Promenade now open to the public despite setbacks

THE LUCAN Weir Promenade, part of the wider Lucan Village Enhancement Scheme, was opened to the public this week following a series of setbacks due to “wider supply-chain challenges.”

The initial plans for the promenade build upon improvements that were first constructed in 2008, providing the community with additional incentives to enjoy the tranquility and nature that surrounds the Weir.

Improved access to the promenade has been provided from the bridge side through the construction of new steps, as well as an upgraded entrance from Watery Lane, providing more of a gateway to the amenity.

Additional seating has been installed and landscaping has been carried out to improve the greenery of the area.

It is hoped the new layout will allow temporary stalls to be erected to provide appropriate space for future community festivals or pop-up markets.

Mayor Timmons welcomed the conclusion of the works, which were due to be completed in September 2025, but faced several delays following issues with supplies affecting delivery of critical paving materials for the project.

“The opening of the Lucan Weir Promenade complements the work on the Lucan village centre and marks a real commitment by SDCC to invest in public amenity space that can be enjoyed by all ages.

“The Lucan Weir Promenade promotes and encourages people to enjoy the natural environment and opens the Weir for current and future generations. The investments by SDCC will also encourage and help business in Lucan.”

On May 1 the Lucan village green and Lucan demesne entrance enhancements were open to the public after 20 months of development and construction.

It was reported in July that the project, which was met with backlash from members of the public due to a lack of greenery, cost approximately €8 million.

South Dublin County Council took the criticism from councillors and the community on board and an increase was made to the number of trees planted in the village.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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