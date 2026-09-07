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Two arrested as part of investigation into smuggling of controlled drugs into prisons
Ronanstown Garda Station

Two arrested as part of investigation into smuggling of controlled drugs into prisons

Echo StaffSeptember 7, 2026 8:03 pm

Gardaí have arrested two people as part of an ongoing investigations into the activities of a criminal group involved in smuggling controlled drugs and contraband into Irish Prison facilities.

During an operation conducted by Garda attached to the Crime South based at Lucan and Ronanstown Stations, a male and female both in their 20s were arrested.

They are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region and can be held for up to seven days.

Gardai say Investigations remain ongoing.

In April, as part of an ongoing investigation into the smuggling of controlled drugs and contraband into Wheatfield, Cloverhill and Mountjoy Prisons, Gardaí carried out searches of properties in Clondalkin, Ballyfermot, Coolock and Tallaght.

Gardaí also carried out searches of a number of cells in Mountjoy Prison.

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