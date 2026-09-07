Stunning crochet, art and stained glass at the family day

STAFF at St Kevins Resource Centre welcomed members of the community to the final event of the summer, as they held their family day on August 22,.

The day proved popular with approximately 100 people turning up to join in the fun.

There was plenty on offer for all ages, as bouncy castles and inflatable obstacle courses were pitched up on the green for the day, while the barbecue was fired up to ensure no one went home hungry.

Plenty of chats were had over cups of tea and coffee, giving parents and grandparents the chance to catch up while the children took advantage of the talented face painters and the awe-inspiring magic show.

Members of the craft workshops that take place in the centre year-round got the chance to showcase their work on the day, with stunning displays of crochet, art, and stained-glass samples – just some of the handiwork exhibited in the centre.

The Resource Centre is no stranger to community events, as Lesley, a staff member at the Centre, told The Echo.

“Throughout summer we’ve had summer camps for children, a family week, integration week and trips for teenagers from the Rowlagh Community Centre. It was a nice way to close off all the summer events we have had.”

Representatives from the youth organisation, Foróige, who do great work alongside staff members at the St Kevin’s Resource Centre, showed their support on the day as they turned up to join in on the fun.

Staff members are now looking forward to the series of events and workshops that will take place in the coming months which are open to people of all ages.

Lesley emphasised the support and resources that are provided through the centre and encourages both familiar faces and new ones to pop in at any time.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.