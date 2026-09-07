Djamel White’s debut novel ‘All Them Dogs’ longlisted for 2026 Booker Prize

“I ONLY want people to read it,” explains Lucan-raised author Djamel White regarding his debut novel ‘All Them Dogs’, which has been longlisted for the 2026 Booker Prize.

Things are different since Tony Ward landed back in town. The West Dublin gangland has changed. His old mentor is dead, and his best pal Kenny Boyle is on the straight and narrow.

After five years keeping quiet across the way, Tony is keen to reinstate himself, and when the opportunity arises to work side by side with Darren ‘Flute’ Walsh, a top enforcer of notorious crime boss Angus Lavelle, it feels like a no-brainer.

Biting off more than he can chew has never bothered Tony, but Flute is not the meek, quiet boy he remembers from school.

Brooding, stoic, and unpredictably dangerous, Tony finds himself drawn to his new associate in more ways than one.

With retribution from his past actions always close in the rear view, the protection offered by Flute’s standing in the gang is crucial.

But how safe is Tony really when a mutual attraction starts to complicate matters?

Djamel’s long road to publication is both moving and inspiring. He left secondary school at the age of 17 and was dealing with problems at home.

He managed to fight his way out and enrolled in a community training programme for early school leavers.

From there he found people who believed and respected him, propelling him to go to university at the age of 21.

There, he earned a BA in English and Creative Writing and an MFA in Creative Writing, both from University College Dublin, where he was mentored by writers such as Declan Hughes, Sarah Moss and Anne Enright.

During this time, he worked with Irish non-profit literary organisation Fighting Words, established by Roddy Doyle in 2009, that sparked his belief that one day he could become a writer.

What helped Djamel get through the writing process was the mindset “keep it f***ing moving” as the “process and character converged on me”.

His favourite part of working on the book was getting time to “exercise a muscle and produce something tangible that people will read”.

Challenges included being “skint” and deciding not to work full time, as it took up too much mental bandwidth; moving back in with family and getting some funding from the arts council proved to be a “real help”.

For helping to make ‘All Them Dogs’ and subsequently this nomination possible, Djamel would like to thank his mother, his grandparents, his editor(s), his publicist(s) at John Murray Press, his agent Lucy Luck, his partner, his MFA classmates and tutors.

‘All Them Dogs’ is currently available in local bookshops since March 26; the Booker Prize shortlist will be announced on September 22, and the winner will be announced on November 9.