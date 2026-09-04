Gardai seize drugs, cash and vehicles in major Clondalkin operation

Several items were seized by Gardai (Image: An Garda Síochána)

A High Intensity Police Operation took place in Clondalkin this morning with the objective of seizing evidence following the discharge of a firearm at St Killians Park on August 4.

Ten residential properties were searched during this operation across Clondalkin, Ballyfermot, Ronanstown, Terenure and Tallaght.

Several items were seized by members of An Garda Síochána, including a Yamaha Motorbike, €5000 cash suspected cocaine to the value of €18,000, suspected cannabis resin to the value of €1,190 and suspected cannabis herb to the value of €15,860.

Ten shotgun cartridges, a number of mobile phones, a Yamaha boat engine and a Ford Transit van were also seized.

The drugs and ammunition seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A total of 60 members of An Garda Síochána led by Serious Crime South Clondalkin, supported by the Dublin Crime Response Team, Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit were deployed.