Search
Gardai seize drugs, cash and vehicles in major Clondalkin operation
Several items were seized by Gardai (Image: An Garda Síochána)

Gardai seize drugs, cash and vehicles in major Clondalkin operation

Grace HarteSeptember 4, 2026 6:45 pm

A High Intensity Police Operation took place in Clondalkin this morning with the objective of seizing evidence following the discharge of a firearm at St Killians Park on August 4.

Ten residential properties were searched during this operation across Clondalkin, Ballyfermot, Ronanstown, Terenure and Tallaght.

Several items were seized by members of An Garda Síochána, including a Yamaha Motorbike, €5000 cash suspected cocaine to the value of €18,000, suspected cannabis resin to the value of €1,190 and suspected cannabis herb to the value of €15,860.

Ten shotgun cartridges, a number of mobile phones, a Yamaha boat engine and a Ford Transit van were also seized.

The drugs and ammunition seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A total of 60 members of An Garda Síochána led by Serious Crime South Clondalkin, supported by the Dublin Crime Response Team, Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit were deployed.

Read More


Car-jacking, nitrous oxide use and public drinking soar in Tallaght

News

A SPIKE in antisocial behaviour reports in Tallaght, including nitrous oxide use, public drinking, and car-jacking was noted as one local representative...

Plans submitted for new look KFC on Nangor Road

Property

CLOKKEN LTD has applied for planning permission to replace signage and upgrade several aspects of the KFC Drive-thru Restaurant located in the...

Tradfest sets out its stall with a star-studded line-up of music

News

ORGANISERS of next year’s Tradfest have listed several venues across Tallaght and Clondalkin to host a star-studded line-up  of intimate traditional Irish...

Holy Family to add 11 new classrooms

Property

SOUTH Dublin County Council has granted permission for additional development of Holy Family Community School, to construct a second floor to provide...

‘Everybody should have the right to live in a house in a community’

Tallaght

FOUR NEW accessible homes have been delivered at Hillfort in Kill, Co. Kildare, thanks to a Templeogue-based Cheeverstown partnership. The bungalows were...

Manna targets 100 million drone deliveries by 2030

Business

MANNA is targeting two million deliveries per year by the end of this year and a total of 100 million by 2030....

Tallaght based FoodCloud seeks volunteer drivers to combat food poverty

Business

TALLAGHT non-profit FoodCloud is running a major recruitment drive for volunteer drivers to tackle food inequality in the country. The organisation based...

MicksGarage joins global parts group in €9.5m deal

Business

PARK-West based Micksgarage has been acquired by Alliance Automotive Group UK and Ireland in a deal worth €9.5 million. Micksgarage, of Park...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST