Holy Family to add 11 new classrooms

SOUTH Dublin County Council has granted permission for additional development of Holy Family Community School, to construct a second floor to provide space for extra classrooms.

The plans list works to construct nine additional full-sized classrooms and ancillary accommodation with minor modifications to the first floor to provide an additional gross floor area of 941sqm.

An extension of the ground floor of the southwest wing is also planned, to incorporate two additional special needs classrooms and associated ancillary accommodation, providing an additional gross floor area of 163 sqm.

The total additional area following the completion of construction will be 1105sqm.

To accommodate revised site levels, an entrance ramp and steps onto Kilteel Road will also be provided, alongside minor amendments to associated site works, landscaping, and hard play areas.

The purpose of this application, which was submitted by the Department of Education and Youth for Holy Family Community School, was to seek amendments to previously granted planning permission.

In March 2016, permission was first granted for this project, which described a phased construction of a new part three, part two and part single-storey school building at a size of 10,429sqm for the development of a new 1,000 pupil school building.

This development was initially listed as a €20 million project, before an extension to the duration of permission was sought in 2021.

This extension was granted by SDCC, with the school having previously admitted encountering “significant delays” in moving the project forward before the project was put out to tender in 2022.

At the time of their application for the extension of the duration of planning permission, the Department it was stated that funding “was not available for this project” during the lifespan of the initial grant of permission, from 2016 to 2021.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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