Lucan Festival to showcase the great talent in the community

THE launch of the highly anticipated programme of events for this year’s Lucan Festival took place earlier this week in Kenny’s pub to drum up support for the festival’s 18th year.

The festival, which runs from September 1 to 6, promises to showcase some of Lucan’s greatest talent and provide a week of events to bring the community together.

On Tuesday, the festival will open with a historical walk around Lucan Village with local historian Joe Byrne, who will share his plethora of knowledge to those who wish to know more about the village.

Festival organisers have put together the first ever Céilí night, which will take place in the Church of Ireland Parish Hall and will feature music from the Beartla Ó Flatharta Céilí Band.

The Céilí itself is a free event, starting at 8pm and welcomes everyone from the locality to join in on a night of fantastic music and dance.

A multi-generational event will be held on Friday, named the School Around the Corner, which will see children sit with older members of the area to compare stories about life in the 50s and 60s.

On Saturday, the fan favourite Family Fun Day will take place on Lucan Main Street from 12:30, boasting a jam-packed day of food, live music and even a cannon fire event from the Northern Irish Dragoons, a historical living-history and re-enactment group.

On Sunday, a food and crafts fair will take over the village, with 18 food stalls and 38 craft stalls boasting an eclectic mix from all around the country and the world.

Joe Reid, one of the festival organisers looks forward to seeing people from all around Lucan and surrounding areas come to the Village to show their support and see what the festival organisers have worked so hard to put together.

“The festival is open for everybody and it’s there to promote the village and allow people to come down to the village and see what it’s like.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.