Down Syndrome Ireland launches its 2026 Purple Run for month of October

Kathrina Bray (left) with Andrew McCarthy, Joe McCarthy, Liam Foley, Elisha Gallagher, Fintan Bray pictured together as they join Down Syndrome Ireland for the Purple Run this October Photo by Robbie Reynolds

BALLYMOUNT-based Down Syndrome Ireland has launched their 2026 Purple Run alongside Andrew McCarthy and his Irish international brother Joe.

Down Syndrome Ireland has challenged people along with the Irish international to lace up their runners this October, Down Syndrome Awareness Month, for a month-long fitness challenge.

Members of the public are invited to walk, jog, or run a total marathon distance of 42km (26.2 miles) across the 31 days of October at their own pace, and to raise money in aid Down Syndrome Ireland.

Every euro raised through the initiative will directly fund Down Syndrome Ireland’s core services nationwide, assisting people with Down syndrome from early intervention to inclusive education, employment opportunities, and future planning.

Andrew McCarthy noted the importance of keeping active and making a difference for those with Down syndrome in Ireland.

Andrew said: “I’m delighted to launch the Purple Run with Joe. Staying active and being part of a team is so important to me.

“Getting involved is a fantastic way for families, friends, and colleagues to get out in the fresh Down syndrome is a genetic condition where a person is born with an extra copy of chromosome 21 in some or all of the cells in their body, meaning that they have 47 instead of 46 chromosomes altogether.

Down syndrome affects approximately one baby out of every 444 births here in Ireland and it is currently estimated that there are about 9,000 people in Ireland with Down syndrome.

Leinster and Ireland star Joe McCarthy complemented the work done by Down Syndrome Ireland and encouraged people to lace up and “get active together.”

“I’m always proud to stand alongside Andrew and support Down Syndrome Ireland. The work they do to empower people with Down syndrome across the country is incredible.

“The Purple Run isn’t about setting record pace, it’s about community, inclusion, and getting active together.”

Participants receive an exclusive, limited-edition Purple Run running top, a calendar to track their steps, and access to a Purple Run community Facebook page.

You can take part as an individual, group, school or workplace by signing up at purplerun.