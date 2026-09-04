Tallaght based FoodCloud seeks volunteer drivers to combat food poverty

TALLAGHT non-profit FoodCloud is running a major recruitment drive for volunteer drivers to tackle food inequality in the country.

The organisation based in Broomhill Industrial Estate connects businesses with charities and community groups in order to tackle the issues of food waste and food insecurity.

It is running a recruitment drive to bring new volunteer drivers on board in Tallaght and at other sites in Galway and Cork to ensure that perfectly good, nutritious food continues to reach the local groups and families who need it most.

Those with one day of availability every week for the next three to six months, a valid Irish driver’s licence (category B) and “reasonable physical fitness” are what is required to fulfil the role.

Those hired will be expected to load, transport and unload goods that have been donated and ensure that these donations reach those in need.

The non-profit stated: “Our volunteer drivers are the literal wheels of our operation. The role is simple but deeply impactful: it involves picking up prepared food orders from our local hub and delivering them directly to our community partners.”

FoodCloud feels that the need for the services it can provide has grown recently, and pointed to a new report from Barnardos.

According to the report titled ‘Cost of Living – Impact on Children 2026’, one fifth of parents have reported having to cut back on food, and 44 per cent have skipped meals or reduced portion sizes just so their children would have enough to eat.

On top of this, recent research published in June 2025 led by the Liffey Partnership showed 43.3 per cent of people in Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard were experiencing food poverty, showcasing how local communities are affected by the issue.

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