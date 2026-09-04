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MicksGarage joins global parts group in €9.5m deal
The former Park West headquarters of MicksGarage, which has been acquired by Alliance Automotive Group UK and Ireland in a multimillion-euro transaction

MicksGarage joins global parts group in €9.5m deal

James Roulston MooneySeptember 4, 2026 9:56 am

PARK-West based Micksgarage has been acquired by Alliance Automotive Group UK and Ireland in a deal worth €9.5 million.

Micksgarage, of Park West Industrial Park, was founded in 2003 and is an e-commerce platform focused on car parts, which it ships to more than 70 countries across the globe.

The company that has purchased the platform has Irish offices at Park West and is a subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company.

MicksGarage.com was founded by brothers Michael and Ciaran Crean and went live in February 2004 with over 3,000 parts available.

By 2017, the company had celebrated one million orders, reached over 10 million listings total in the platform’s history and had opened centres in the UK and Europe, with expansion going as far as Australia and New Zealand.

Micksgarage is an award-winning platform, having scooped up several gongs over the years, from a Golden Spider Award for Best Retail Website in 2007 to recognition from The Irish Times in 2015, as well as a Gold Award in the Entrepreneurial category of the European eCommerce Awards.

Brands stocked by the online retailer include Bosch, Total, Wix, Febi Bilstein, Castrol, Draper, Philips, Mann & Exide.

Genuine Parts Company is a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions.

Established in 1928, the company has a portfolio of operations across the globe, with the European market fronted by Alliance Automotive Group.

The company is a leader in the European market, as well as other global markets, and it employs 65,000 people in 10,800 locations in 17 countries around the world.

Q2 2026 figures show sales of $6.5 billion and a net income of €228m, which the CEO and Chairman, Will Stengel described as “solid.”

Mr Stengel said: “The GPC team delivered solid second quarter results, driven by continued sales growth and disciplined execution across our businesses.

“Our teams performed well despite a dynamic global environment.”

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