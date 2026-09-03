Round Towers and family fun combine to make a great day for community

ROUND TOWERS GAA club hosted its third annual family fun day this past weekend, welcoming children and parents from around Clondalkin to a day of community fun before the end of summer.

Sunday proved to be a community effort, as everyone came together to feed and entertain attendees of all ages, with club members Carl and Mandy grilling up a storm on the barbecue.

Everyone was overjoyed by the special service provided by Seosamh Breathnach Hurleys on the day, with everything from hurley repairs, helmets, sliotars and grips supplied for all.

McKeever Sports also treated club members to 25 per cent off all Round Towers GAA kits, which committee member, Val Kelly, said was “a huge success.

“The amount of people that went in and bought Towers jerseys and shorts. The kids then put on their jerseys and shorts for the day – it looked really well.”

Some of the fun on offer included several inflatable games and bouncy castles, face painting and a silent disco, with a rodeo bull proving to be the most popular of the lot.

The GAA fans were in for a treat as a Junior B championship match was held on the day, with Round Towers GAA finishing up with a win against Clanna Gael Fontenoy.

Val Kelly wanted to “thank all our sponsors over the years” for their continued support and helping them to execute a fantastic day for all the family.

“We’re just getting bigger and better, and it’s for all the communities, not just for Towers. Hopefully we get new players out of it, or people might join the club. It really helps to highlight the facilities we have up in Monastery Road” she added.

Val also highlighted the community spirit that GAA clubs like Round Towers nurture, as she has made several friends through the club of which she has been a member for many years.

One of the most dedicated members is Mary Dardis, the first-ever female president of Round Towers GAA Club, who has evolved from camogie player, to coach, to president over the decades.

Val told The Echo about how having such dedicated members can influence others, saying:

“Her dedication is incredible and she’s very supportive. She was a camogie coach, and she taught me camogie which is how I got involved in the club. Now I coach camogie as well.”

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