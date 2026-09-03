Rovers star Rory Gaffney retires

Shamrock Rovers striker Rory Gaffney has announced his retirement with the 36 year old electing to hang up his boots.

Shamrock Rovers striker Rory Gaffney has announced his retirement with the 36 year old electing to hang up his boots.

Gaffney has made nearly 200 appearances for the Hoops and scored over 50 goals since joining in 2020.

He started his career in his native Galway with Mervue United before establishing himself with Limerick FC and then moving on to England where he enjoyed notable spells with Bristol Rovers and Salford City.

After a starring role for Rovers up front last year, Gaffney has dealt with injury across this season.

He managed a brace of goals in last year’s FAI Cup final against Cork City which secured Rovers their first double since 1987.

Over the years he has contributed massively for Rovers both in Europe and domestically, with 37 league goals for Rovers in 143 games and eight goals in Europe which places him fifth in the all time list of League of Ireland european goalscorers.

In his time at the club he has become a firm fan favourite and addressed the club and supporters in a statement.

“I want to take a moment to say thank you to everyone at Shamrock Rovers as I announce my retirement.

‘Being part of this dressing room since 2020 has been a true highlight of my career.

‘From the domestic successes to the European nights under the lights at Tallaght, I’m incredibly grateful for having the privilege to wear the jersey.

‘Thank you to the club, the staff and my teammates for being able to play a part in such a successful era which I hope will continue.

‘A special mention to the fans as well. Your support has been brilliant from day one.

‘I’ll always look back on my time here with great pride and I look forward to supporting the lads from the stands.”