Murray and Casey step down as Dublin Ladies Senior Managers

Round Towers Clondalkin’s Derek Murray and Lucan Sarsfield’s Paul Casey will not be reprising their role with the Dublin Ladies Senior Football team.

Casey joined the management team in January 2018 while Murray became a member of management group in 2022 with both being appointed as joint senior managers in December of 2024.

Their first season in charge saw the duo guide Dublin to an All Ireland final victory over Meath and secured provincial titles in both 2025 and 2026.

Dublin GAA thanked the pair in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

“The executive committee would like to thank Derek and Paul most sincerely for their professionalism, dedication and enthusiasm during their term not only as senior managers but previously as key members of the Dublin senior management team.

Their service to Dublin has been incredible and we as a committee have been most fortunate to have had the privilege to work closely alongside both men.

Derek and Paul are a credit to their clubs, Round Tower Clondalkin and Lucan Sarsfields.

Everyone involved in Dublin LGFA would like to wish Derek and Paul all the very best with their future endeavours. We are also extremely thankful to their wives Debbie, Ciara and family members for their unwavering support over the years.

A special word of appreciation also to the various backroom personnel who worked alongside Derek and Paul over the last two seasons.

The work that goes on behind the scenes is enormous, and the dedication, expertise and commitment shown by every member of the management and backroom team has been outstanding.”

The executive committee now begins the process of searching for a new senior management team.

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