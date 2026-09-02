Limekiln joy at winning All-Ireland Rounders title

LIMEKILN Rounders Club have been named as the All-Ireland Senior Women’s champions after winning the final against Breaffy last weekend to secure their first Senior Ladies title in 21 years.

Held in Abbotstown Sports Complex, the side were underdogs coming into the game as Breaffy were looking to go for the five in a row.

It was an extremely close final with just one run separating the two teams but ultimately it would be Limekiln who came out on top.

The day saw three matches take place in Abbotstown with junior and intermediate finals taking place before the centrepiece showing.

Emma Johnson earned herself a player of the match award for her performance in the final while Emma Hudson captained the side.

Both teams had solid league campaigns with Breaffy winning all of their games while Limekiln’s only loss came against the team from Mayo, they did also draw against Erne Eagles.

In the final itself Breaffy elected to field first and held an early 5-2 lead with a strong performance in the first innings both batting and fielding.

It would be the fourth inning where Limekiln managed to close the gap and Serena Costelloe, Erica Meslin and Merilin Neiland all managed to sprint home to level the scores at 10 apiece going into the fifth innings.

Breaffy would establish a very slight lead again before Limekiln took over in the sixth while Breaffy were unable to usurp them despite mounting a late comeback in the seventh and final innings.

TAGS Sport