Adam set for biggest night of pro career

Tallaght’s Adam Olaniyan is on the undercard for the Katie Taylor fight this weekend

TALLAGHT native Adam Olaniyan returns to the boxing ring this weekend as he will compete on Katie Taylor’s undercard in Croke Park this Saturday.

Olaniyan’s opponent has not been announced as of yet, the former Jobstown BC fighter is still in the early stages of his professional career and calibre of opposition is not high on the priority list at the moment.

Rather the focus is about getting him rounds and experience, and if experience is what he is after there is no better stage to get some than a historic Croke Park undercard.

Olaniyan comes into the weekend with a record of 3-0 after making the decision to turn professional earlier on in the year.

Since signing with Frank Warren’s Queensbury promotions he has made the swap from Dublin to Liverpool where he now trains at the prestigious Everton Red Triangle Gym under the tutelage of Paul Stevenson.

Olaniyan has fought twice in the 3arena in his short pro career but this will be by far the highest profile event he has been a part of.

Of course featuring the legendary Katie Taylor, there are a whole host of Irish fighters competing at the event.

Olaniyan will be joined by fellow Irish prospect Bobbi Flood, Up and coming heavyweight contender Thomas Carty and world title challenger Paddy Donovan to name just a few.