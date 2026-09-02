Magic, tie-dying, and face-painting brings a bit of colour to family fun

THE Glenshane Resource Centre hosted its fourth annual Family Fun Day which proved to be a great success with over 150 children turning up for the jam-packed day of events.

Organisers pulled out all the stops on the day, as they helped to set up a petting zoo outside the Resource Centre for the day, which offered local children the chance to connect with nature.

A magician also made an appearance in Glenshane and supplied a healthy dose of laughter and amazement for kids and adults alike.

Community Development Worker from South Dublin County Partnership, Alena Graydon, said that the Family Day provided great entertainment for all and helped to get a lot of new residents engaged in the community, as recently, Glenshane has seen a massive turnover of residents,” she said.

The event also proved to be “very intergenerational” as young children, parents and even grandparents made the effort to join in on the day, which Alena said, “was great to see.”

Tie-dye workshops and face-painting were also offered on the day, supplying the people of Glenshane with a dash of colour.

Residents were treated to a special performance by local men’s choir, RAMS in Rhythm, who joined in on the festivities and sang a series of songs.

The day could not have been such a success without the efforts of the numerous organisations that came together in collaboration with one another to ensure it was the best year yet.

Members from the South Dublin County Partnership, Foróige, Connect4, and South Dublin County Council, alongside multiple Glenshane residents, all worked tirelessly to make sure the event went off without a hitch.

There was also great help from a total of 12 community volunteers who came from local migrant centres and participated in the set up and running of the event. See photos on pg 42

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.