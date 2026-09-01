New outdoor gym facilities opened up in two parks offer full age-range equipment

SDCC has announced the opening of brand-new outdoor gym facilities in two South Dublin parks, Tymon Park in Tallaght and Rathcoole Park.

The gyms offer a full range of age-friendly equipment, including a bench press, squat station shoulder press and lat pulldown station.

The equipment has been selected to support strength, balance and mobility, helping people of all ages and abilities to enjoy outdoor exercise in an accessible and welcoming environment.

South Dublin County Council highlighted the importance of facilities such as these, which are “part of South Dublin County Council’s commitment to promoting healthy, active lifestyles and improving access to recreational opportunities for everyone in our communities.”

These facilities add to the previous outdoor exercise equipment that Tymon Park features, including an outdoor calisthenics workout area

When it was built in 2021, it was the first in Ireland to facilitate competitive calisthenics training.

Calisthenics is a form of physical training, which focuses on teaching you to master your own bodyweight, using minimal equipment.

The aim of these calisthenic area installations is to empower people to create healthy habits, enabling them to improve their own physical and mental well-being, through exercising in a public park.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.