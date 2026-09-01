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Sisk profits rise to €74.2m amid strong performance
Sisk is part of a project that is working to deliver 635 homes at Foothills in Killinarden

Sisk profits rise to €74.2m amid strong performance

James Roulston MooneySeptember 1, 2026 1:40 pm

CITYWEST-based Sisk has reported a strong financial performance in 2025 after works in Killinarden, across Ireland and overseas, with profits before tax rising by 27.7 per cent.

Sicon Limited, the parent company of John Sisk & Son’s construction and related businesses in Ireland, the UK and Europe, reported profits before tax of €74.2m for year-end December 31, 2025, up from the €58.1m recorded in the 2024 report.

Sisk is part of a joint-venture, Arden, which they founded alongside D/RES Properties, that is working to deliver the 635 mixed-tenure homes at Foothills in Killinarden as its premier project.

It is understood that Sisk is also in the hat for the MetroLink contract as part of a joint venture, as first reported by The Irish Times.

Documents published by the UK department of business and trade in November 2025 show Sisk alongside Spanish construction giant Dragados and Irish infrastructure specialist J Murphy & Sons, in a venture titled Dragados-Sisk-Murphy JV.

The joint venture described in the document as one of several “Irish and British contractors and OEMs who are looking to participate in major Irish transport projects, such as MetroLink” and other projects.

Operating profit at the company increased by 37.9 per cent to €67.0m in 2025 from €48.6m the previous year, while gross margin improved to 7.6 per cent, up from six per cent, reflecting improved performance across operations.

Commenting on the results, Sisk CEO Paul Brown, said: “2025 was another strong year for Sisk. We experienced increased profitability, improved margins, and continued to strengthen our market positioning in our key market sectors while maintaining a disciplined approach to growth and investment.

“Our performance in the year reflects the quality of our order book, the expertise of our teams and the consistent focus across the business on disciplined growth, innovative delivery excellence and a focus on improving our quality of earnings.”

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