Concerns raised over Kestrel House plans

The planning authority has highlighted servicing, access and parking that require further information

THE Planning Authority has expressed concern regarding proposed amendments to plans related to the mixed-use development at the former Kestrel House pub in Walkinstown.

The proposed servicing, access and parking arrangements have been highlighted as aspects of the proposal that require further information prior to granting permission.

Planning permission was refused by SDCC in April 2024 for the development of 42 apartments and 16 car parking spaces on the 0.16ha site which overlooks Cromwellsfort Road and Bunting Road.

The Planning Authority stated that it “is not satisfied that adequate servicing arrangements can be accommodated” due to an absence of information relating to proposed servicing and operational management arrangements.

These arrangements “appear to be reliant on the use of lands outside the applicant’s ownership or control, namely the existing car park accessed from Walkinstown Road.”

The applicant must “submit evidence of legal access rights, ownership or a formal agreement with the relevant landowner to demonstrate that these lands can be used to facilitate servicing and waste collection associated with the development.”

The adequacy of the proposed parking provision was also an area of concern for the Planning Authority, as the current provision would

“result in a parking ratio of 0.25 spaces per unit.”

The lack of space may lead to overspill parking on the surrounding road network, with potential implications for road safety, public transport operations, cycling infrastructure and pedestrian movement.

The applicant has been asked to provide a “robust justification for the proposed parking provision and demonstrate that it can adequately serve the development without adversely affecting the surrounding area.”

In the case that the Planning Authority rules that the development is excessive in the context of the available parking provision, the applicant should consider reducing the number of units to achieve a more appropriate balance between the scale of development and supporting transport infrastructure.

The site has been a source of concern for the DCC for many years, as back in 2021, the applicant, Double C Investments, was refused planning permission for the development of 52 apartments and no car-parking spaces.

The Authority has also expressed concern regarding the proposed location of the accessible parking space at ground floor level, as it appears to conflict with the operational requirements of the car lift and access to the adjoining ESB substation and switch room.

It would also cause a reduction in the adjoining footpath width to approximately 1.3 metres which the Authority has stated “is not acceptable”

“The applicant is requested to omit the proposed accessible parking space and submit revised site layout drawings.”

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