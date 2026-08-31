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Public electric vehicle chargers vandalised before being operational
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Public electric vehicle chargers vandalised before being operational

Echo StaffAugust 31, 2026 12:07 pm

SOUTH Dublin County Council has released a statement following an incident of vandalism at Corkagh Park involving electric vehicle chargers.

SDCC explained that the new public EV charging points at Corkagh Park were recently installed by ePower under a contract with SDCC and the three Dublin local authorities.

Images show the chargers stripped of their wiring and left completely inoperable following illegal tampering by members of the public.

An SDCC spokesperson expressed disappointment following the discovery of this act, saying:

“It is extremely disappointing that these chargers were damaged before they could become operational and be opened for public use.

“This is the second incident of vandalism affecting EV chargers installed under this contract within the SDCC area.”

Following the incident, the damage was reported to An Garda Síochána and repairs have been scheduled by ePower, the Charge Point Operator, who will also be installing cable guard protection measures to help deter further acts of vandalism.

SDCC concluded they are “also working with ePower to investigate additional security measures to protect the charging infrastructure.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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