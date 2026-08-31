Fifth in the world in the Freezer Challenge for microbiology dept

TALLAGHT University Hospital’s Microbiology Department has been named in the top five department sustainable laboratory operations in the world.

The local Microbiology Department on the local hospital campus was awarded fifth place in the Large Hospital/Clinical Laboratory category of the Freezer Challenge, a worldwide competition ran by My Green Lab promoting best practice in cold storage management and sustainable laboratory operations.

Established in 2017, the challenge is an annual competition that challenges scientists located around the world to be more energy-efficient with their labs’ cold storage facilities.

The tenth instalment of the challenge was held this year and saw more than 4,000 laboratories from 40 countries across the globe take part in what was described as “record-breaking participation” by the organisers, with Tallaght’s microbiologists one of the leaders of the pack.

The competition encourages laboratories to plan improvements by reviewing cold storage practices and identifying optimisation opportunities, work as a team to maximise impact through collaboration, take practical actions such as defrosting freezers, updating inventories and optimising temperatures and celebrate achievements through recognition and shared learning.

Up to 29.7 million kWh was saved across all 4,031 participants in the challenge, while almost 20,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions were avoided.

The results from the local microbiologists were described as “outstanding” by TUH.

TUH stated: “The Microbiology team delivered outstanding, measurable results that directly support the TUH strategic commitment to environmentally responsible services and reducing our carbon footprint.”

In their participation in the Freezer Challenge, the team recorded 8.55 kWh/day in estimated energy savings, which equates to approximately 6,771 kWh/year saved.

The challenge has saved over 137.8 kWh through all participants across its 10 instalments.

The annual estimate would be enough to power the average Irish home for around 1.5 years.

They noted a 25 per cent increase in available storage space across 17 fridges and freezers also, as well as the retirement of one –20°C unit, which lowered their long-term energy usage.

On top of this, seven reagents stored in cold storage on-site were moved to room temperature storage, lowering the team’s reliance on freezers as storage units.

“This achievement demonstrates leadership, innovation and a strong commitment to sustainability.

“Congratulations to our Microbiology colleagues for representing the hospital on the global stage and advancing our strategic goal of delivering environmentally responsible healthcare.”