Rhasidat returns to action this weekend in Italy

Rhasidat Adeleke is set to make her return to competition this weekend as she returns to the Grand Prix in Brescia, Italy on the 30th August.

While she recently won her silver medal at the European Championships competing in the 200m she will compete in the 100m in Italy.

She will also be competing against one of her rivals from the European Championships, Amy Hunt won gold in the 200m and will be also taking part in the 100m in Brescia.

The race takes place this Sunday and she is set to line up at 3:30pm approximately.

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