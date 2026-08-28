Crumlin boxer stands on European podium

Jubani on the podium and (inset): Kristian with silver medal and Ireland third team trophy

KRISTIAN Jubani of Crumlin BC has recently won silver at the U19 European Championships in the 50kg weight class.

A member of Crumlin BC since he was four years old, Jubani has emerged as one of the top European prospects in Europe over his last few performances.

Held in Serbia, Jubani boxed the final against Georgia’s Shavla Beridze with the split decision going to the Georgian.

Jubani now is a three time European medalist having won a gold and silver medal at the U17 championships which were held back in December. His performances at this championship was so impressive that he was crowned the best male boxer of the entire tournament.

Jubani had an excellent U19s championship also with wins over Scotland’s Aaron Sarwar, Azerbaijan’s Ali Aliyen and Laszlo Papi of Hungary.

Team Ireland finished third in the overall medal table with six in total, one gold ,two silver and three bronze to their credit. Other medalists included John Donoghue (Olympic BC), Louise Joyce (Olympic BC), Kayleigh Byrne (Gorey BC), Grace Bailey (Castlebar BC) as well as Kalib Walshe (Wexford CBS).

Second place went to England while Russia earned the most medals at the championships.

TAGS Sport