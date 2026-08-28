Knights in light armour clash their way to an cupán tae at the Aon Scéal Café

TALLAGHT was transported into medieval times on Saturday afternoon when armour-clad knights fought for their honour in the heart of the village.

A collaboration between community organisation Gaelphobail Tamhlachta and medieval combat group, Fragarach, the event was held on Main Street as part of Heritage Week, and saw attendees gather from far and wide.

Those who popped in for a quiet coffee at Aon Scéal? Café may have heard the clashes of steel on steel as fights raged outside the comfort of the walls.

Gaelphobail Tamhlachta’s Dawn Nic Íomhar stated that tourists came from across seas to witness the tournament held in the heart of the local area.

Nic Íomhar said: “A Canadian tourist got in touch, and she had seen the event on Heritage Week, and so she actually came with her mum and her two sons because they came all the way from Canada.

“They were here as tourists in Ireland, and saw our event and came out to us . . . we did have a lot of tourists coming from the city centre out to us, and then we also had some local people that may not have been to the café before.”

Fragarach, who are based out of ALSAA Sports Centre on the Old Airport Road, compete in the full-contact sport at national and international levels.

Nic Íomhar noted that the combatants dress in medieval armour to compete – fighters must wear historically accurate steel armour beneath a padded layer, called a gambeson.

The sword fighting in a modern-day setting drew spectators, but there was a small difference to the days of old – weapons used in fights must be blunt and within a set weight and size category.

No great tragedy befell any knight who deemed themselves worthy enough to step into the arena, but that does not mean they went easy on each other.

“When you’re here and you hear the sounds of metal hitting metal, and then when you see the guys and they’re like having to take breaks.

“One of the times, one of the gentlemen hurt his ankle.”

Nic Íomhar described it as an “amazing” event that allowed the community organisation to put on something “a little outside of the box” for the spectators, whether they came from down the road or across the ocean.

More events are set to be hosted by Gaelphobail Tamhlachta in the coming months, with pottery workshops and a ‘gael bingo’ all part of their Bronntanas programme next month.

“It’s really brilliant for us from Aon Scéal ? Café with Gaelphobail Tamhlachta that we can put on these amazing events for people in the locality.”