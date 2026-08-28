Citywise sign contract to start work on new centre

An artist impression of the plans and (inset) Citywise member Blake Bardon turning the sod on Phase 1 of the project

CITYWISE Education has signed a contract to begin construction of the new “genuinely pioneering” Climate, Science and Language Centre in Jobstown.

Citywise Education has signed the construction contract with ClearyDoyle for its new Climate, Science and Language Centre to be located on the existing campus on Fortunestown Way.

The contract marks a major milestone in the organisation’s ambitious development and will bring together advanced science facilities, technology, languages, sustainability, career development and their approach to long-term youth education under one roof.

Citywise CEO Daire Hennessy stated that the latest step for the youth education organisation is “an enormously significant moment.”

Mr Hennessy said: “This is an enormously significant moment for Citywise and for the young people and families we serve.

“The vision behind the CSL Centre is simple but ambitious: young people growing up in communities like ours should have access to educational facilities, experiences and opportunities that are second to none.

“We believe this centre will be genuinely pioneering. By bringing together advanced science facilities, technology, languages, sustainability, careers and long-term youth education, we have an opportunity to create something exceptional in Tallaght and develop approaches here that can ultimately benefit young people in communities across Ireland.”

design team behind the project, and we are delighted to welcome ClearyDoyle to the delivery team for this next major phase.

“Having also delivered our new Multi-Use Games Area, they know Citywise well. After years of planning and fundraising, it is hugely exciting to see the CSL Centre moving from vision to construction.”

The contract signing builds on the first phase of Citywise’s wider campus development and will include dedicated science and biologics laboratories, new classrooms and study spaces, a rooftop classroom, a lecture theatre and café.

It will also feature The Exchange, a dedicated careers and exhibition space connecting young people with employers, industry, further and higher education and the careers of the future.

ClearyDoyle has also delivered the new Multi-Use Games Area on the eastern side of the campus, which will open shortly.

The relocation of Citywise’s outdoor sporting facilities creates the space required for construction of the CSL Centre and marks the completion of the first major phase of the development.

The new CSL centre is designed to be whole-life net zero carbon and the goal is to have sustainability at the heart of both the building and the learning that takes place within it.

ClearyDoyle Joint Managing Director Brian Byrne welcomed the opportunity to work alongside Citywise to deliver the new educational centre.

Mr Byrne said: “We are delighted to continue our relationship with Citywise Education following the delivery of the new Multi-Use Games Area and to join the wider team delivering the Climate, Science and Language Centre.

“The building’s cross-laminated timber structure reflects a shared commitment to sustainability and showcases the benefits of modern methods of construction, and we look forward to bringing our experience in this area to the project.”