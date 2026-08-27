Vacant unit in Citywest to change to community use

Permission granted for change of use of a vacant unit in Citywest Shopping Centre from commerical use to community use

A DECISION has been made by SDCC to grant permission for the change of use of a vacant unit in the Citywest Shopping Centre from its permitted Commercial Use to Community Use.

A planning application, submitted on behalf of Citywest Shopping Centre GP, sought permission for the change of use, with plans for the YMCA to use the subject unit.

The charitable organisation intends to use the unit as a community centre/youth club, which will “will enhance the overall mix of uses within the shopping centre.”

The vacant first floor unit, located directly above O’Briens off-license and between the upstairs seating area of Romayo’s restaurant and the Centric Health / Medical Centre, covers a floor area of approximately 145 sqm.

Access to the unit is possible from a stair- / lift core to the west of the medical centre at ground floor level and via the first-floor corridor to the rear of the adjoining medical centre.

No works to the exterior of the building or other related or ancillary works are proposed to facilitate the change of use and provision of signage falls outside the scope of this application.

In 2017, planning permission was granted by SDCC for the change of use from commercial to medical centre as an extension to the existing fist floor medical care unit.

This permission was never implemented by the applicant and the unit has remained vacant since.

The location of the unit, in regard to being on the first floor and adjoining a medical centre, is ideal for a specific destination use such as a youth club / community centre.

It does not occupy a prime pitch location in terms of retail or form part of the main retail frontage of the shopping centre at ground floor level.

The Chief Executive’s Report stated there is “no likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed development” as there are no major infrastructure changes to be made to the unit.

The site is located within the administrative area of South Dublin County Council and is therefore subject to the land use policies and objectives of the County Development Plan 2022-2028.

In this regard it is noted that Chapter 8 of the development plan states that the ‘Council will seek to provide, where it is within its remit, community infrastructure that meets the social and recreational requirements of each neighbourhood within the County.’

It is submitted that the intended use of the subject unit by a charitable organisation for purposes of a community centre / youth club falls within the definition of a ‘community centre’.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.