Athletics Lucan Harriers to host inclusive 5-Mile race

LUCAN Harriers will be hosting their annual 5 Mile Road Race on the 13th of September with a start time of 10am, reports Charlotte Smith.

The course will take people along the beautiful Grand Canal before finishing on the tartan track in Lucan.

The flat route is perfect to secure a new personal best and also boasts pacers to push you along. The race also incorporates the Dublin 5 Mile Championship.

Each year Lucan Harriers hosts this event and the race itself is suitable for runners of all levels, Olympians to the Fit4lifers, everyday to the casual runner. Being so popular the club has taken steps to ensure that it is accessible to those with additional needs.

The race is wheelchair accessible with space also being provided for visually impaired runners with sign language interpreters also being present.

Before the five mile race there is a race for 6-16 year olds which starts at 8:45am as well as a one lap Fun Run at 9:20am. This race is also all inclusive and special olympics friendly and will see medals, refreshments and goodies available for the runners.

There will be a marquee at the event providing refreshments as well as a DJ, Signing up for the race can be done online from the Lucan Harriers website.