Bradley’s boys face crucial European test

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley will be hoping to secure an away win in Europe

SHAMROCK Rovers prepare for the deciding match of their European campaign after they were dealt a serious blow last Thursday evening being held to a 1-1 draw by Finnish side KuPs at Tallaght Stadium.

They now go into the second leg of their Europa Conference League playoff tonight needing a result in order to stay in European competition for 2026.

Plenty is on the line, not just in terms of achievements on the pitch but finances as well with Rovers guaranteed a sum of over €3 million should they qualify for the league phase.

In the first leg of their Europa Conference League playoff, a goal from Enda Stevens in the 50th minute would be cancelled out by a late equaliser to deflate the 4.5 thousand Rovers fans in attendance.

Manager Stephen Bradley touched on the upcoming second leg following last week’s game.

“In Europe, it’s always about the two legs and learning from the first one and trying to put it right in the second and the game of chess that goes into it, So, it was always going to be a tight game.”

“They’re a good team. You just have to look at them and see how they’re set up, what they’re trying to do.

Rover’s European record this year has been a far cry from their glittering performances last year in the competition.

Indeed last year’s campaign saw them go on a perfect run in qualifying and pick up big wins over the likes of Ballkani, Celje and of course Santa Clara.

So far they have been knocked out at Champions and Europa League qualification and now sit on the edge of Conference League elimination as they travel to Finland.

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