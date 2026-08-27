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Getting your child ready to make that leap into ‘big school’ with the aid of a film
Gwen Williams Teacher, St Brigid’s Junior National School, Brookfield, Tallaght

Getting your child ready to make that leap into ‘big school’ with the aid of a film

James Roulston MooneyAugust 27, 2026 11:05 am

FETTERCAIRN-BASED Childhood Development Initiative (CDI) has released a short film designed to help families as they prepare children for starting school.

Many young children are headed to Junior Infants in the coming weeks to start life in ‘big school’ and the short film from the local community organisation features two experienced Tallaght teachers sharing advice for parents that they wish every parent knew before their child walked through primary school doors.

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