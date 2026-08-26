M50 closed at Ballymount after car goes through security fence

Two people have been transported to Tallaght Hospital after a car went off the M50 bridge at J10 Ballymount.

The M50 southbound at J10 Ballymount is blocked due to a collision that saw a car go through the railings of the overhead, and two people have been transported to hospital.

Major delays of an hour are expected for commuters on the motorway with a knock-on effect around Tallaght as the M50 southbound from J10 is closed, with traffic redirected towards the exit.

Damage is visible on the bridge where the incident occurred with the railing smashed.

TII had initially alerted through social media that the affected lanes on the M50 southbound were the hard shoulder and lane 1, before a full road closure alert was issued 13 minutes later.

The Echo understands there is no fatalities.