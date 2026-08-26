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Hindu centre seeks go ahead for new community buildings
The site on the Kiltipper Road

Hindu centre seeks go ahead for new community buildings

Grace HarteAugust 26, 2026 9:10 am

A PLANNING application has been submitted to South Dublin County Council by the Hindu Cultural Centre, seeking permission to construct a new community centre in Killinarden.

The community centre, located on the Kiltipper Road, will consist of three buildings, providing a range of facilities.

The first of the three buildings listed is a two-storey administration building consisting of a café, kitchen, administrative office, group spaces, and ancillary accommodation over 982.8 m².

A two-storey community building, sized at 773.5 m², will consist of group spaces, with complementary programming of childcare function, staff facilities and ancillary accommodation.

The third building will comprise of a two-story exhibition and community space and will include a large gallery space, a function room and ancillary accommodation, spread over 2178.6 m².

Externally, the facility will provide place spaces including artificial surfaced pitches, car-parking, bike-parking, bin storage, a pickup/drop-off area, a farmers’ market stall area, signage, perimeter boundary treatments and all associated groundworks.

The planning application also seeks permission to include the development of a new vehicular entrance, a new pedestrian and cycling entrance and link to the Dodder Valley Green Way Park, all on/adjacent to the existing Kiltipper Road.

Images included in the planning application show a modern, top-of-the-range facility that compliments the surrounding environment.

With a grass-roof finish and a brown-yellow brick finish, the sketch visualisations convey a humble yet artistic vision for the community centre.

A secure timber door, black metal fascia, dark grey window system, vertical mounted black metal feature and gabion mesh wall are listed in the material pallet of the application.

A decision on this planning application is expected on September 22.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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